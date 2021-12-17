CCSD, Las Vegas authorities respond to viral TikTok challenge threatening school shootings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Yet another TikTok challenge is being taken to the extreme.

On Friday, schools and police nationwide, including here in Las Vegas, are monitoring a threat made over the mobile app calling today "national shoot up your school day.”

The Clark County School District released a statement addressing the challenge.

“CCSD is aware of some social media trends and rumors that can create disruptions on our campuses and the surrounding community. Please know that all threats are taken seriously and will be dealt with appropriately. Please talk to your children about the serious consequences of making threats to the school,” said a spokesperson for the school district.

The origin of the post is still being investigated, but many districts are now taking precautions, especially in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Michigan last month.

“I think that kids would not come up with the stuff on their own. They have to get the ideas from somewhere. We’re just all shaking our heads, telling ourselves we can get through it but it’s harder than it’s ever been,” said Autumn Tampa, a Zoom tutor for CCSD.

Police and school officials are pleading with parents to not repost any of these threats. If there is a serious concern, they ask that you contact 911.