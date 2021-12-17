Minor arrested, Clark County School District police investigate threat against Cashman Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District police say they are investigating a threat against a Las Vegas valley middle school and one juvenile has been arrested.

This comes as authorities across the country, including locally, are monitoring a threat made over TikTok calling Friday "national shoot up your school day.”

According to authorities, the threat that prompted an arrest was made against Cashman Middle School.

"Students who make threats to a school can be charged with making a terrorist threat, among other serious crimes," said Sindy Biernacki, the principal of the school, in a message to parents Friday morning.

Details of the threat were not immediately available.

Police and school officials are pleading with parents to not repost any of these threats.

If there is a serious concern, they ask that you contact 911 or through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233),

Read the full message from Biernacki to Cashman parents below:

The Clark County School District Police Department investigated a threat made against our school and arrested a juvenile.

We want to emphasize to our community how seriously we take threats made to our school. Students who make threats to a school can be charged with making a terrorist threat, among other serious crimes. Please have discussions with your child so that he or she understands the severe consequences that result from making threatening statements.

Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator or to law enforcement. Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

As a school, please know that we do not have additional information to provide, but if you have any questions or concerns about your child, please feel free to call the school main office at 702-799-5880.