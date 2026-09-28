Clark County reports first flu-related death this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flu season in Southern Nevada typically runs from October through May with cases usually peaking between December and February.

However, the Southern Nevada Health District has already reported it's first local flu death of the season. The man was reportedly in his 50's and had underlying health conditions.

The Health District reported 50 deaths and more than 1,300 influenza-related hospitalizations for the 2025-2026 season. Dr. Chris Elaine Mariano, Community Health Nurse Supervisor with SNHD, says that, while it is early in the season to see flu cases, the Influenza virus circulated throughout the year. It's important, she says, to protect yourself now.

WATCH| Health experts urge the public to protect themselves ahead of official start to flu season

First Flu Death

"One of the most important things to protect yourself is definitely trying to get that annual flu vaccine. The recommendation is for anyone or everyone who's 6 months of age and older," said Mariano. It's most important for those who are at greater risk, or with serious complications to get the flu vaccine. Some of these may include young children, adults greater than 65, pregnant women, individuals with weakened immune systems and definitely people with some underlying health conditions."

SNHD says they'll begin actibe surveillance for this year's flu season starting October 4th. They added that, while it's too early to determine the severity of this year's flu season, the virus causes serious illness and deaths every year. In addition to getting a vaccine, the Health District says you can help reduce the spread of illness by:

Washing your hands frequently

Staying home when you're sick

Limiting contact with others when you're ill

Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces

You can find where vaccines are available through your local healthcare provider, pharmacies, or on the Health District's website here.