Clark County reports 402 heat deaths so far this year after record-breaking summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This past summer was dangerous and deadly to Southern Nevadans.

The Clark County Coroner's Office is reporting 402 heat-related deaths so far this year.

But the health impacts of heat go beyond mortality.

“I've lived here about 23 years and so I can remember that things are really drastically different this year," said Dr. Joanne Leovy, a semi-retired family medicine practitioner.

July 7 is one day that stands out if you take a look back at how this summer went. It was the day that we hit a record-high temperature shattering the previous record of 117 degrees.

“I was here on that day when we hit 120 degrees and it was honestly scary even to me to see that it was that hot," Leovy said.

June and July were the hottest ever recorded in Las Vegas. August made the top ten.

According to the local National Weather Service office, in Las Vegas, we typically break six to eight daily record highs in a calendar year.

This year, we’ve already broken 27.

WATCH | It's official: Las Vegas just had its hottest summer on record

“And of course, we worry about those that don’t have the ability to keep themselves cool," Leovy said.

With climate change looming and warming temperatures expected to continue, Leovy said the medical community at large has an opportunity to learn more about heat.

“Most doctors aren’t trained to talk about heat or recognize the impacts of heat," she said. "Heat is a major cause of heart attacks, strokes, worsening asthma. It can cause kidney problems leading to chronic kidney disease."