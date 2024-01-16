Clark County recognizes, honors 2024 Nevada State Teacher of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Law Vegas teacher is being honored by Clark County officials.

On Tuesday, county commissioners presented a special proclamation to Lauara "Jeannie" Penrod in honor of her being named the 2024 Nevada State Teacher of the Year. In September, Gov. Joe Lombardo and Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara surprised her for the announcement.

Penrod began her career as an educator in 2006. She currently teaches English at the Southwest Career & Technical Academy. However, officials said she has also contributed in ways beyond the classroom.

"She consistently advocates for community connections and partnerships, especially with the Salvation Army, Title I Services, and Child Haven by engaging her students in creating youth care packages for students experiencing housing insecurity in southern Nevada," commissioner Justin Jones said. "We're so grateful for your service and we are so happy for our 2024 Nevada State Teacher of the Year."

In addition to that, she has also helped lead the way when it comes to passing assembly bills through the state legislature. That includes one on financial literacy and one on college and career readiness.

Penrod said she is honored by the recognition.

"As someone who was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada and went to Clark County School District, I've had a long depth of educators in my family," Penrod said. "I continue to advocate with, always in mind, that the students are the most important in the room and how do we make things better for all of us so students don't just survive, but thrive."