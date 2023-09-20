Clark County English teacher awarded 2024 Nevada State Teacher of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teacher at a local Clark County school is being recognized today for excellence in the classroom.

The surprise even had the Governor and Superintendent in attendance.

At the start of the school bell—teacher Laura Jeanne Penrod was dressed as an alien for her English class.

But by noon, her colleagues encouraged her to change for a once in a lifetime surprise.

It’s great to be back at @swctacommunity to surprise the Teacher of the Year! Mrs. Laura Jeanne Penrod is amazing. @ClarkCountySch #NVTeacheroftheYear pic.twitter.com/TTNbOaFqHU — NV Superintendent of Public Instruction (@NVSupt) September 19, 2023

Mrs. Penrod a teacher at Southwest Career and Technical Academy has been an educator since 2006.

Her students have had some of the highest English act scores in Clark County.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, even commented she’s lead honest conversations around the resources and support teachers need in the classroom.

Beyond the classroom, Penrod has also helped lead the way in the passage of two assembly bills here in Nevada—one on financial literacy and one on college and career readiness.

In the crowd, support from Penrod's family who also come from a long line of educators—from her husband, to her uncle, to her late mom: