Clark County Public Guardian's Office asking for help identifying man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are asking for the public's help to identify a man who has been hospitalized and can't speak.

According to the Public Guardian's Office, he was found on Nov. 7 in Summerlin near Faith Lutheran Church off Town Center Drive. County officials said he was on the ground and unable to communicate. Officials believe he was homeless and suffered a medical episode. He was taken to Summerlin Hospital where he remains hospitalized and unable to speak.

In November, the Public Guardian's Office was appointed as his guardian and has been working with various agencies to identify him through fingerprints and other means. The office helps individuals who are legally determined to be incapable of taking care of themselves.

"On rare occasions we receive cases where we are unable to identify the people within our care and we need to ask for the public's help," said Clark County Public Guardian Karen Kelly. "We hope someone will know who this patient is so we can potentially help him get reconnected with family members, access services and financial resources he is entitled to such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or veteran's benefits."

He is described as being between 55 and 65 years old, about six feet tall and 162 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asking to contact the Public Guardian's Office at 702-455-4332 or by email at PUBGDN@ClarkCountyNV.gov.