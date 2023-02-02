Clark County opens pop-up marriage license office inside of airport to meet high demand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you’re looking to say “I do” in Las Vegas, Clark County just made it really convenient to get your marriage license.

Beginning today through February 14th, Clark County will open a temporary marriage license office at Harry Reid International Airport.

The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the airport’s Terminal 1 baggage claim area near Carousel 5.

“Las Vegas is the Wedding Capital of the World and this February will be especially busy as couples enjoy Valentine’s Day weddings,” Goya said. “Couples love the convenience of the Pop-Up Marriage License Bureau as it gives them even more time to enjoy the variety of experiences we offer in Las Vegas.”

The pop-up office will only issue marriage licenses and vow renewal certificates. The office will accept credit/debit card payments only. Marriage licenses cost $102.

Couples coming to Las Vegas to get married are encouraged to fill out a marriage license pre-application, which can be found through the County Clerk’s website (Select “Marriage License Application” from the top left corner of the website.) After completing the application online, the couple will be issued a reference number that they can show to the deputy clerk at any branch of the Marriage License Bureau.

Couples seeking a marriage license need to show proper identification, such as a driver's license or passport.

The Marriage License Bureau, a division of the Clark County Clerk’s Office, issues about 80,000 marriage licenses annually and is typically the busiest in the world. There were 79,279 licenses issued in 2022, the highest since 2016, when 81,325 licenses were handed out.

Typically, more than 1,500 marriage licenses are issued during the days leading up to and including Valentine’s Day, which is about twice the number of licenses issued during a non-holiday period.

The wedding industry is also an important component of Las Vegas’ tourism economy.

The industry generates more than $2.5 billion annually which includes lodging, entertainment, dining and other activities.