Clark County, Las Vegas agencies to auction off surplus vehicles and equipment online

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County and other government agencies will be participating in an online government surplus auction by JJ Kane Auctions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The auction will have vehicles, equipment, and other miscellaneous items sold by Clark County and other government agencies in Las Vegas and the Western states.

The auction on Tuesday includes light-duty vehicles, boats, motorcycles and other miscellaneous items. The auction on Wednesday will feature heavy-duty equipment like cranes, tractors, large trucks and trailers.

If you want to see some of the items being sold in person, you can visit JJ Kane Auction's Southern Nevada location during on-site preview days scheduled for Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The participating agencies include the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the State of Nevada, the Las Vegas Water District and the cities of North Las vegas, Henderson and St. George, Utah.

You can view the lists of items being sold here.