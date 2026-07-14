Clark County Juvenile Justice Services director reinstated after investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — August, 31, 2026

Clark County officials told Channel 13 that John Munoz returned to work on August 24 on completion of an investigation.

We also asked the county for more information about the investigation and what the outcome of the investigation was.

A county spokesperson declined to provide additional information.

The state Division of Child and Family Services also told Channel 13 that Sharon Anderson has been appointed the Chief of Youth Parole.

We asked why Jesse Navarro was replaced. DCFS officials told us they don't comment on personnel matters.

"The focus remains on ensuring that services to our community continue without interruption," they said in a brief statement.

July 13, 2026

The director of Clark County Juvenile Justice Services has been placed on leave.

County officials confirmed with Channel 13 that John Munoz was placed on administrative leave as of July 9 due to an ongoing investigation into the department.

The county did not say what the investigation was regarding but did clarify it is not related to a federal lawsuit filed against the county, which preceded his time as director.

The Clark County Juvenile Justice Services department has been under increased scrutiny in recent months.

In April, a federal lawsuit was filed against several state agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Division of Child and Family Services, Clark County, Clark County commissioners, and multiple officers.

Warning: Some of the content discussed and shown in this story may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The lawsuit alleges that nearly 100 people were physically or sexually assaulted while in juvenile detention and correctional facilities, including the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center and the Summit View Youth Center in North Las Vegas between 2001 and 2024.

WATCH | Senior reporter Mary Kielar brings us insight from experts and advocates about what this legal case tells us about the treatment of children in these facilities:

Advocates react to lawsuit alleging abuse in Nevada juvenile detention centers

"The abuse at [these facilities] was not a matter of isolated misconduct by a few rogue employees," the lawsuit reads in part. "Rather, it reflects a longstanding, systemic failure on the part of Nevada state officials and counties to address red flags, properly supervise staff, and create conditions that could prevent such abuse."

The plaintiffs allege that detention center staff used their official positions of authority to "coerce, manipulate, and silence juvenile detainees, threatening to withhold food, visitation, hygiene products, or to impose solitary confinement unless the minors submitted to sexual abuse."

The lawsuit lists multiple instances of alleged abuse at various facilities across the state.

For example, one detainee stated a detention officer performed a sex act on him without his consent and, in return, let the detainee keep his cell phone and offered him outside snacks and candy.

Another child reported that he was touched inappropriately by at least three female abusers who worked at the Summit View Youth Center.

At the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, a child said he was abused on at least four to five occasions and that a detention officer forced him to touch the officer inappropriately, perform a sex act on him, and was groped multiple times.

All of the victims told attorneys they were unable to meaningfully report the misconduct and they were repeatedly sexually abused in what was supposed to be a "safe haven" environment.

Advocates like Malik Pickett, Senior Attorney at the Juvenile Law Center, said something needs to change.

"This lawsuit isn’t going to cover all the instances that have occurred," he said. "The damage is already done by the time a lawsuit has been filed because the abuse has already happened and irreparable harm has already been experienced by the child."

Pickett also pointed Channel 13 to reporting done by The Sentencing Project that shows black youth are disproportionately affected by abuse in prisons.

The latest data available from 2023 in that report suggests black youth are five times more likely to be detained or committed to a detention facility compared to their white peers. That trend is reflected here in Nevada.

Meantime, Elisa Cafferata at the Children's Advocacy Alliance here in Las Vegas said: "The state has a higher duty, or the county has a higher duty of responsibility to make sure they’re responsible for their safety."

But given what's alleged in the lawsuit, "At every point, there seemed to be a failure," she said.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said the systemic failures included "grossly inadequate hiring protocols, negligent training and supervision, and deliberate concealment of abuse."

They also state the defendants were sued in their official capacities because they "maintained and enforced official policies, widespread customs, and longstanding practices that directly caused and were the moving force behind the constitutional violations."

Plaintiffs' attorneys are asking for a jury trial and to receive compensation for all past and future medical and mental health treatments and medications, loss of earnings and earning capacity, and damages.

According to federal court records, two sets of parties and their lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit at last check.