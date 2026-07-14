Clark County Juvenile Justice Services director placed on leave

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The director of Clark County Juvenile Justice Services has been placed on leave.

County officials confirmed with Channel 13 that John Munoz was placed on administrative leave as of July 9 due to an ongoing investigation into the department.

The county did not say what the investigation was regarding but did clarify it is not related to a federal lawsuit filed against the county, which preceded his time as director.

The Clark County Juvenile Justice Services department has been under increased scrutiny in recent months.

In April, a federal lawsuit was filed against several state agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Division of Child and Family Services, Clark County, Clark County commissioners, and multiple officers.

Warning: Some of the content discussed and shown in this story may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The lawsuit alleges that nearly 100 people were physically or sexually assaulted while in juvenile detention and correctional facilities, including the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center and the Summit View Youth Center in North Las Vegas between 2001 and 2024.

"The abuse at [these facilities] was not a matter of isolated misconduct by a few rogue employees," the lawsuit reads in part. "Rather, it reflects a longstanding, systemic failure on the part of Nevada state officials and counties to address red flags, properly supervise staff, and create conditions that could prevent such abuse."

The plaintiffs allege that detention center staff used their official positions of authority to "coerce, manipulate, and silence juvenile detainees, threatening to withhold food, visitation, hygiene products, or to impose solitary confinement unless the minors submitted to sexual abuse."

The lawsuit lists multiple instances of alleged abuse at various facilities across the state.

For example, one detainee stated a detention officer performed a sex act on him without his consent and, in return, let the detainee keep his cell phone and offered him outside snacks and candy.

Another child reported that he was touched inappropriately by at least three female abusers who worked at the Summit View Youth Center.

At the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, a child said he was abused on at least four to five occasions and that a detention officer forced him to touch the officer inappropriately, perform a sex act on him, and was groped multiple times.

All of the victims told attorneys they were unable to meaningfully report the misconduct and they were repeatedly sexually abused in what was supposed to be a "safe haven" environment.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said the systemic failures included "grossly inadequate hiring protocols, negligent training and supervision, and deliberate concealment of abuse."

They also state the defendants were sued in their official capacities because they "maintained and enforced official policies, widespread customs, and longstanding practices that directly caused and were the moving force behind the constitutional violations."

Plaintiffs' attorneys are asking for a jury trial and to receive compensation for all past and future medical and mental health treatments and medications, loss of earnings and earning capacity, and damages.

According to federal court records, no future hearings have been set for this lawsuit as of Monday night.