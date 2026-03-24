Clark County is giving away free trees to help grow 'urban forest'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is giving away 2,300 drought-resistant trees to help combat the "urban heat island effect," according to a news release.

The effort is a part of Clark County's Community Canopy Project.

The Department of Environment & Sustainability is targeting areas deemed most vulnerable to the urban heat island effect, areas that are significantly warmer than their rural surroundings due to man-made structures like road, buildings and concrete.

Studies indicate that planting shade trees can help reduce surface temperatures by up to 12 degrees and improve air quality, according to Clark County DES.

Clark County is offering free trees for residents who live in these zip codes:



89014, 89121, 89119, 89104, 89110, 89103, 89169, 89106, 89102, 89030, 89101 and 89142.

If you live in these zip codes, you can click here to claim a tree.

The Community Canopy Orject has given away more than 4,500 trees with a goal of planting an additional 4,500 through 2026.