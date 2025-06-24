Clark County fire crews respond to brush fire at Wetlands Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department is responding to a brush fire in the Wetlands Park area Tuesday afternoon.

Watch | Jhovani Carrillo reports live from the scene

Clark County fire officials working to contain brush fire at Wetlands Park

Video captured at the scene (Length 15:26)

Fire at Wetlands Park on June 24, 2025

County officials said the fire is burning in a desert area northeast of Old Silver Bowl Park off Weisner Way.



County officials said the public should avoid the area, including the W.B. Bennett RC Airfield, while crews work to contain the fire.

The Wetlands Park Nature Center is closed. Regular hours are normally Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Earlier this month, another fire broke out at the park and burned approximately 3-5 acres, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.