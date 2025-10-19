Clark County fire crews extinguish mobile home blaze on West Tropicana, two injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County fire crews extinguished a mobile home fire that hospitalized two people early Sunday morning.

At around 12:48 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department received several reports of a fire engulfing a mobile home at the 6330 block of West Tropicana at the West Valley mobile home park.

Fire crews arrived minutes later and quickly extinguished the fire. The knockdown of the fire was declared at 1:09 a.m.

Two people were found with injuries caused by smoke inhalation, and both were transported to local hospitals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.