Clark County Education Association reacts to educator healthcare concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s the first week of school in Clark County, and the concerns are mounting. Teachers have questioned their health care. The teacher’s union said the Teachers Health Trust has been facing financial challenges.

John Vellardita, Executive Director of the Clark County Education Association said they are aware of some educators who have run into challenges with their health care due to the trust’s delay in payments to providers.

“We are aware of some folks that have gone some through some challenges as a result of Teachers Health Trust falling behind with some of the providers,” said Vellardita.

13 Action News talked to an educator on the phone, who has Type 1 diabetes, and they said they have been rationing their insulin because they are concerned they might not be able to get more.

Vellardita said the Teachers Health Trust has been facing more medical expenses over the years than the revenue that is coming in. He said the Teacher’s Health Trust has been working with the Clark County School District to ensure their employees are covered.

“People should not be denied access to care, should not be denied their benefits, should not be denied their prescription drugs or whatever they need,” said Vellardita.

He said if you are an educator facing challenges with health care contact the Teachers Health Trust directly.

The Clark County Education Association sent out a letter today saying they are working with the Teachers Health Trust to make sure educators have access to quality healthcare.