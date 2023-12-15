Clark County Clerk opening pop-up marriage license office at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Getting married in Las Vegas will soon be easier for travelers passing through Harry Reid International Airport.

On Thursday, Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya announced a pop-up Marriage License Bureau will be at the airport from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31. She said they're expecting Dec. 31, 2023, or 12/31/23, will be an "especially appealing date" for couples.

"We always strive to make the process as easy as possible for couples and bringing the pop-up marriage license bureau to the airport streamlines the process for couples, allowing them more time to experience Las Vegas' wonderful New Year's Eve excitement," Goya said. "New Year's Eve is already one of Las Vegas' most popular wedding dates and adding the magic date of 1-2-3-1-2-3 gives couples even more to celebrate on this historic night."

RELATED LINK: Ringing In The New Year: Where To Celebrate 2024 In Las Vegas

When looking at "magic dates" in history, count officials said 4,492 couples were married on 7/7/2007 and 3,125 couples were married on 11/11/2011. Last year, on 2/22/22, it was the sixth-most popular wedding date in the city's history with 2,331 weddings.

As for this year's "magic date", the pop-up bureau will be located in Terminal 1 near baggage claim and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31. The temporary office will issue marriage licenses and vow renewal certifications. Couples will also receive an exclusive New Year's Eve-themed keepsake to take with them for the wedding ceremony.

Couples coming to Las Vegas to get married can fill out a marriage license pre-application here. After they complete the application, the couple will be given a reference number that they can show to the Deputy Clerk at any branch of the Marriage License Bureau. Marriage licenses cost $102.

RELATED LINK: Las Vegas celebrating 70th anniversary as Wedding Capital Of The World