Clark County celebrates unveiling of community mural 'Radiance Rising'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County residents gathered Saturday to celebrate the dedication of a new community mural at the Hollywood Recreation Center. The artwork, titled "Radiance Rising," represents a visual story created for the community it serves.

The mural was created by artist Eric Vozzola. The Clark County Office of Public Arts and Commissioner Tick Segerblom hosted the unveiling event.

"It just really means a lot to be able to put up all this work around town, and this is the largest piece of work on this side of town that I've ever created," Vozzola said. "It's just an honor to be able to share that with the different neighborhoods and communities."

Clark County partnered with musical group The Songbuilders, who conducted surveys and workshops with recreation center visitors. Those conversations inspired an original song, "We Love This City," which served as the creative blueprint for the mural.

For more information on "Radiance Rising" or other public art projects and events, visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/Parks.