Clark County approves plans to build parking garage for A's ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans are continuing to move forward with new approvals for infrastructure near the A's ballpark.

On Wednesday, the Clark County Zoning Commission approved plans for a parking garage on the southeast part of the property, a podium, which will basically be part of the entrance to the ballpark, as well as Phase 1 of a Central Utility Plant.

According to documents filed with the commission, the parking garage will be built in three phases. Phase 1 will include 1,500 stalls. Phase 2 will have 1,000 stalls and Phase 3 will include a future commercial space on the fourth level of the parking garage.

The estimated contract for the parking garage and central utility plant is estimated to be $1.9 million, and it will be covered by a surety bond.

You can read that document below.

A separate item was heard regarding progress on plans for the proposed Bally's casino and retail and entertainment district, also known as RED. That will include retail stores, restaurants, and a theater.

Bally's officials told me they're expecting to break ground on the district later this year.

To give you a better idea of where things will be located, here is an updated site plan from Bally's.

Bally's

In addition to opening the retail and entertainment district ahead of Opening Day 2028, they are also focused on the main entrance from the street to the stadium, which will be the northwest podium area.

"This is a community problem that we're solving here today. The A's stadium is nearly 40 feet above grade," said Rory Reid, an attorney representing Bally's. "If we don't do something to expedite development there, it will be impossible for people to get from the street to the stadium."

"I know time is of the essence, and to help expedite this development or this podium to catch up with what's already being constructed, we've allowed certain permits to move forward," said Antonio Papazian, the deputy director of the Clark County Public Works Department, overseeing the Development Review division. "So I ask that they just work with the Building Department and my team to get construction going sooner than later, which means we get to deal with the civil plans a little bit later so they can start."

Clark County sent Channel 13 the following statement regarding Wednesday's board actions:

"The Board today considered for approval the portion of Bally’s application that includes the parking and podium development to ensure the public has a safe way to get from the public sidewalks and pedestrian bridges into the stadium. The towers associated with the Bally’s application have not received FAA approval and were not considered for approval today. For context, entitlements are associated with the land, not the developer so should Bally’s not move forward with the project, another developer would be able to use their entitlements." Clark County spokesperson

Bally's

The podium part of the project was approved while any additional items related to future plans for the hotel, casino, and resort were held to be discussed on September 16.

Clark County is still waiting for a determination from the Federal Aviation Administration before those plans can move forward. The FAA previously told me that under federal law, developers must give the FAA the chance to evaluate proposed structures near airports to see if they would be a hazard to aircraft or interfere with navigation.

The FAA says their determinations are recommendations but not legally binding and issuing a building permit is up to local officials.

However, documents filed with the Zoning Commission state that under the Clark County Unified Development Code, final action "CANNOT occur until the FAA has issued an airspace Determination of No Hazard and the Department of Aviation has reviewed the determination."

"The Resort Hotel proposal is in very close proximity to the Airport runways and helicopter flight paths. Glint/glare from lighting and reflective surfaces can create a hazard for pilots," documents read in part. "Due to the proximity of this development proposal to the Airport runways and jet fuel tanks, this project design presents numerous safety and security concerns, including, but not limited to providing an elevated, direct line of sight to the large aviation jet fuel tanks and other secure operational areas of the Airport."

As of Wednesday morning, the agency was still studying and reviewing those plans. Bally's officials told me they expect the FAA to issue a determination later this year.

You can read more below.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been some concerns on if Bally's will actually build a Las Vegas resort due to other big projects in Chicago and New York, which the company has heavily invested in.

At last check, Bally's had stopped construction on nearly all non-gaming amenities at their $1.7 billion casino project in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune. That was due to a disagreement with the Chicago City Council over "an uncontrolled proliferation of video gambling terminals [which] is in breach of the City's commitment not to expand gaming" and could lead to litigation if it isn't worked out.

The company is also continuing to make progress on its resort in New York.

During a company earnings call last week, company officials said they've already invested $615 million in the project. Overall, the resort will cost $4 billion and is expected to open by 2030. According to Bally's, they are actively raising additional capital for the further development and construction of the project with "substantial interest from potential partners for both project debt and equity financings."

Overall, Bally's has about $4.51 billion of debt, as of June 2026. When looking at the most recent earnings call numbers, Bally's did boost second-quarter revenue of 20.5% compared to this time last year with revenues at $792.2 million. However, they posted a quarterly net loss of $146.1 million.

When looking at an SEC filing from last week, Bally's officials stated "The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business."

Some financial experts warn that a "going concern warning" could be an indicator of a future bankruptcy filing.

Following that filing, Bally's stock dropped by over 25%.

I asked Bally's about financing concerns, specifically the "going concern" language in the most recent filing. They sent me the following statement:

"The going concern language included in Bally's Corporation's most recent 10-Q reflects a forward-looking technical accounting analysis and should be understood in that context. The accounting analysis does not take into account anticipated in-the-works future funding until definitive agreements have been executed, nor the potential of future asset sales.



Bally’s fully expects be in compliance shortly and has full confidence that it will meet future funding needs. This viewpoint is supported by Wall Street analysts who have published research based on analysis of the Company’s recent second quarter results and financial condition and the language required by auditors due to the timing of finalizing financings for the Company’s New York casino resort" Bally's spokesperson

There have been rumors floating around that Bally's could potentially sell their rights to the Tropicana property.

I asked Bally's if there is any truth to that, and they told me the rumors have no merit.

More information about Bally's retail and entertainment district, podium, and A's ballpark are expected to be discussed during the Stadium Authority meeting on Thursday.