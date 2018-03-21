Clark County School District address featured positives and negatives

The Clark County School District announced a lot of positive and a few negatives during its State of the School address on Wednesday morning.

One area of concern is third-grade reading levels in CCSD.

The address was given at Legacy High School. CCSD says that approximately 45 percent of its students are reading at third-grade reading level. The goal for the district is 80 percent.

Student safety and happiness was also addressed during the meeting. The new social media guidelines were discussed and access to schools was addressed.

Other things highlighted during the address included graduation rates, which are at an all-time high.