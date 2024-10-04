City officials expand 'order out corridor' in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "order out corridor" in downtown Las Vegas is expanding.

City officials unanimously approved the amendment this week.

An "order out corridor" allows Municipal Court judges to issue the order to people convicted of crimes in those same areas instead of jail sentences.

"The Municipal Court judges are required, under this ordinance, to speak with the defendant to determine whether they work or live within the order out corridor or need to enter the corridor for medical services, social services, religious services, public transportation of legal services," City Attorney Jeff Dorocak said when it was originally passed last November.

The original ordinance included 144 acres downtown, which includes many resorts and the Fremont Street Experience, as well as 67 acres, which includes The Strat.

City documents show the amendment will add 29 acres to the corridor, which includes the Plaza and Main Street Station casinos.

Clark County commissioners passed a similar "order out corridor" measure in August 2022.

That order covers most of the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay all the way to Resorts World.

Las Vegas police have been compiling data from that "order out corridor" and presented it to the Las Vegas City Council last November, when they were originally considering their ordinance.

According to LVMPD data, between August 2022 and November 2023, after the county ordinance went into effect:



Disorder calls for service were down in the Tourist Corridor 27%

People arrested on active warrants went up 17%

Property crimes were down by nearly 23%

"We want to interrupt and disrupt crime and do it in a constitutional manner," DPS Chief Jason Potts said last November. "You can't change behavior without consequences."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada has opposed both measures.

The Clark County ordinance is being looked at by the Nevada Supreme Court.

ACLU Nevada officials sent a letter to the City of Las Vegas ahead of the September meeting stating that expanding the corridor could lead to future legal issues.

"It is essential that any changes to the 'order out corridor' ordinance are guided by the Court's forthcoming ruling. Acting without this guidance could lead to actions that infringe upon the constitutional rights of your constituents, particularly those already vulnerable to over-policing and profiling," ACLU Nevada representative Tia Smith wrote. "Beyond the constitutional concerns, respecting the judicial process by waiting for the Court's decision is not only prudent but reflects the City's commitment to upholding the rule of law. Proceeding with this proposal in the absence of judicial clarity would not only be hasty but could also be seen as dismissive of the significant legal issues currently being weighed by the court."

When looking at Nevada Supreme Court records, the State had previously filed a motion to dismiss the case.

However, the Supreme Court denied that motion in July.