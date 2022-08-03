Clark County approved ordinance to prohibit convicted criminals from returning to strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners voted unanimously to approve a policy that gives court the power to issue stay-out orders for law breakers.

Bridgette Miro is visiting from Arizona, and she says she comes to the valley about five times a year. Miro says she can now visit the strip with more peace of mind.

The new legal maneuver is an ordinance that would allow the court to prohibit a convicted person who committed a crime on or about Las Vegas Boulevard, from returning for up to a year.

"It makes us feel safe knowing that if you commit a crime, you won't be able to come back,” said Miro.

The Order Out Corridor covers most of the strip from Mandalay Bay all the way up to Resorts World and several other resorts on the east and west side of the strip. Chairman Jim Gibson says this will liberate the boulevard from the influence of those who commit crimes repeatedly.

"We need to make sure the signal we are sending to that aspect of this community whether they live here, or they come here to do those things is not tolerable," Gibson said.

The ordinance takes aim at problems like prostitution and drug related activities, something that has raised a lot of concerns for McDaniel Purdy. With the approval of this bill he says he feels safe.

"Just being able to walk from point a to point b and not having to worry about what or who is behind us, it's a great thing,” Purdy said.

Commissioner Gibson says criminals who violate a court order to stay out of the order out corridor are guilty of a misdemeanor and will face a penalty such as fines or jail time. Morgan Purdy says Las Vegas needs this as an additional layer of protection.

"It is so busy here and I also think it needs to be a priority, there are a lot of people, and the world is crazy today,” Purdy said.