City exhibits African American artwork ahead of Black History Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas unveiled a new series of artwork as part of their annual African American Heritage Exhibition on Thursday.

The exhibit is called "A Focus of Portraits." It showcases portraits by local Las Vegas artists.

"For us it's really important to uplift all the voices and all of the perspectives of our community," said Ally Haynes-Hamblen, Director of the Office of Cultural Affairs. "With February being African American History Month every year, we like to have an exhibition that goes up in January and then stays up well beyond February."

Haynes-Hamblen said one of the most notable pieces of work, is by artist Joseph Watson who commissioned a series of portraits honoring the inductees to the Historic Westside Legacy Park.

The exhibit is open now through April 14th on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The gallery is free and open to the public. It's located on the second floor of the Las Vegas City Hall Chamber Gallery. 495 S. Main Street.

