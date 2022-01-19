Things to do in Las Vegas for Black History Month 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — February is Black History Month and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Las Vegas. Here is a list of happenings around town, both virtual and in-person, beginning as early as mid-January.

The following were provided by the City of Las Vegas.

Peace Week 2022: Extending the Dream Celebration

Peace Week 2022 will honor, pay tribute and celebrate the life, legacy and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For more information, call the West Las Vegas Library at 702-507-3989 or the Doolittle Senior Center at 702-229-6125.



Sunday, Jan. 16, 3 to 5 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

West Las Vegas Library Theatre at 951 W. Lake Mead Boulevard

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth League Basketball Tournament

A single-elimination youth basketball tournament will be held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Participants will qualify through their respective schools or youth programs. For additional information, contact Willie Dunn at 702-229-6374 or Savonta Manor at 702-229-1642.



Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 20-22; 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Free and open to selected schools and youth programs.

Doolittle Community Center at 1950 North J Street

“A Focus on Portraits,” an African American Heritage Exhibition

In celebration of Black History Month, and beyond, the annual African American Heritage Exhibition this year will focus on portraiture, featuring the work of several local Las Vegas artists. Curated by the visual arts staff of the city of Las Vegas, this year’s exhibition includes work from established artists previously exhibited, as well as new artists who are exhibiting for the first time with the city of Las Vegas. For more information, visit ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).



Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Jan. 20-April 14, 2022; closed Friday-Sunday and holidays.

Free and open to the public

Las Vegas City Hall Chamber Gallery at 495 South Main Street, second floor.

Stay Prepared for School Fair and Health Fair

Grade school children will have the opportunity to receive school supplies and other resources to prepare them for success in the second half of the school year. Enjoy an afternoon of entertainment, refreshments, face painting and more. For more information, contact Latonya Lomax at 702-229-2425 or Trine Morris at 702-229-1732.



Saturday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.

Free and open to the public.

Doolittle Community Center at 1950 North J Street

Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance 6th Annual Conference

The Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is hosting a free, two-day virtual conference with national experts, legislators, school administrators, law enforcement, educators, social services providers, clinicians, advocates and other community stakeholders. This is an action-focused convening to discuss educational equity, racial justice, adults as youth allies, and critical education policy issues. The Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is a cross-sectoral collaborative comprised of three task forces that work to engage the community, promote optimal educational outcomes and improve law enforcement systems and programs. Online registration is required at cityoflasvegas.link/LVMBK2022. For more information, call 702-229-4075.



Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 24-25, 8 a.m. to noon each day.

Free and open to the public; online event registration is required.

This is a virtual event.

African American Trailblazer Service Awards

Join in honoring African American leaders in the Las Vegas community that have made significant contributions to the vibrant fabric of the city. Contact Hallema Bailey West at 702-229-3401 to RSVP.



Tuesday, Feb. 1, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Free and open to the public, but space is limited and advance RSVP is required.

Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers at 495 South Main Street, second floor.

Sixth Annual Generation-2-Generation Old School Ball Game

Come cheer on the youth of East Palo Alto Pitching as they take on a group of adults in a fun-filled softball game. Hot dogs and refreshments will be served while supplies last. For more information, call Savonta Manor at 702-229-1642 or Stephanie Lowery at 702-229-6125.



Saturday, Feb. 5, noon.

Free and open to the public.

Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at 951 West Lake Mead Boulevard

Good Time Catfish Fry

Register in advance to enjoy this old-fashioned fish fry — a time to gather, socialize and enjoy food that nourishes the soul. Space is limited; call 702-229-6125 for information and registration.



Thursday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m.

Cost: $10 lunch per person.

Doolittle Senior Center at 1930 North J Street

Second Annual Sharing the History of Black Firefighters in Southern Nevada

Presented by the Westside School Alumni, this is a multi-jurisdictional celebration of the contributions Black firefighters have made to the Las Vegas valley. Included are a 30-minute educational forum, unveiling of the historic photo exhibit and an unguided tour of the photo gallery. Refreshments will be served during the forum. Call 702-229-6125 for more information.



Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.

Free and open to the public.

Doolittle Senior Center at 1930 North J Street

VIP and Me Dance

Children and their VIP can dance the afternoon away! Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite “fancy” outfits. Event includes dancing, light refreshments and photo booth pictures. The event is recommended for, but not limited to, children ages 4-11 and their VIP.



Saturday, Feb. 12, 3 p.m.

Cost: $20 per couple; $10 each additional child.

Doolittle Community Center at 1950 North J Street

Mid-Day Inspirational Showcase & Luncheon

This 43rd annual Mid-Day Inspirational Showcase features singing, dancing, poetry and guest speakers. A soul food brunch at the community center follows the showcase. To purchase luncheon tickets, call 702-229-6125; tickets will be on sale until Feb. 8.



Tuesday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.

Free showcase is open to the public; $10 luncheon tickets.

West Las Vegas Library Theatre at 951 West Lake Mead Boulevard for showcase.

Doolittle Community Center at 1950 North J Street for luncheon.

Heart of Black History Contest

Grab your pen, your computer, paintbrush or any other media and submit your entry into the 2022 Black History Month essay/media contest. Be creative! Write an essay, create a storyboard, diorama, painting, PowerPoint or any other creative idea to share your view. Pick a person from Black history who has inspired you the most and highlight him/her. Storyboards can be 30” x 40” (standard foamboard size). If you choose to create a PowerPoint, please submit it on a flash drive. Submit your Heart of Black History Contest entry by Friday, Feb. 18, before 5 p.m. First, second and third-place winners will be awarded in each division. For more information and entry form, call the center at 702-229-1515.



Entries due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18

Free and open to the public.

East Las Vegas Community Center at 250 North Eastern Avenue.

Black Weekend 2022: Kemet in the Desert Series

The ninth annual Black Weekend: Kemet in the Desert Lecture Series in recognition of Black History Month is co-presented with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, Caesars Entertainment, KCEP FM Power 88.1, 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, KUNV FM 91.5 and Platinum Productions, and directed and produced by Oscar Robinson. Dr. Jollie Harris will be the keynote speaker Friday evening on the topic “God’s Way to Heal a Virus.” Saturday’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Anthony “Tony” Browder addressing “Remembering the Giants: John Henrik Clarke, Frances Cress Welsing, Asa G. Hillard and Patricia Newton.” There will also be a special tribute to Dr. Runoko Rashidi. The event is held in honor of Kemet in the Desert founder Franklyn G. Verley III. For more information, call 702-229-ARTS (2787) or visit ArtsLasVegas.org.



Friday-Saturday, Feb. 18-19, 7 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

West Las Vegas Library Theatre at 951 West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Night of Expressions Youth Talent Showcase

Enjoy an afternoon showcase featuring multitalented local youth and young adults in honor of Black History Month. Participants will sing, dance, act, make music and make spoken word performances. Those ages 8-22 who have a talent they would like to share should contact Willie Henderson at 702-229-2473 for more information.



Saturday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza at 720 Twin Lakes Drive.

Sankofa Communiversity Program

African American Cultural Series

This program will focus on the contributions of the father of Black history, Dr. Carter G. Woodson. The event will include a chautauqua on the life of Dr. Woodson and will be facilitated by Dr. Al Gourrier. The event is co-sponsored by the Samuel L. Smith Educational Foundation. For more information, call 702-229-ARTS (2787) or visit ArtsLasVegas.org.



Saturday, Feb. 26, 2 to 4 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

West Las Vegas Arts Center at 947 West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Continuing the Legacy of Dance Concert Series

Co-presented with the Contemporary West Dance Theatre’s ArtsWork

Continuing the celebration of Black History beyond the month of February, Artist-in-Residence Contemporary West Dance Theatre’s ArtsWork dance training program for youth with aspirations for a professional career in dance, will present an evening of performance featuring the work of African American choreographers, musicians and dancers. For more information about the performances and ArtsWork class enrollment, visit ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).



Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is pay-what-you-wish.

Charleston Heights Arts Center at 800 South Brush Street.

Do you know of an event that should be on this list? Please email webmaster@ktnv.com with the details.

