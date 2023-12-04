Cirque du Soleil fined by OSHA following 'O' incident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Cirque du Soleil after an accident that happened back in June.

On June 28, a performer that was part of the barge act in "O" was injured after diving off of a floating barge platform. The show was stopped so the emergency intervention team could take the artist backstage to receive medical care.

Cirque du Soleil notified Nevada OSHA after the accident and OSHA launched an investigation.

According to OSHA records, investigators found two serious violations. Each of those violations cost $15,625, which is OSHA's maximum fine for an on-site work violation. The two fines combined are $31,250.

Cirque du Soleil appealed the fines on Nov. 21. According to OSHA officials, a fact-finding hearing with the OSHA Review Board will be scheduled and conducted. A decision will then be handed down based on evidence provided at the hearing.

Channel 13 reached out to Cirque du Soleil and received the following statement.

"The incident at "O" was an unfortunate accident that resulted in the injury of a Cirque du Soleil family member and mandated analysis and review of our work environment and culture. as well as protocols and practices of health and safety.



Without question, the health, safety and well-being of our artists, crew and administrative team is paramount to our culture and remains the top priority. We have validated that our health and safety standards are comprehensive in our unique industry and we will continue a vigilant focus on our commitment to a healthy and safe work environment for all." Cirque du Soleil

Channel 13 recently visited the "O" Theater. Aquatics Team Supervisor Chum Stine said divers have regular training sessions to prepare for emergencies.

"We become first responder-certified and we work closely with our med team," Stine said. "We're, oftentimes, doing rescue scenarios for different acts in the show. We'll have training going on during the day shift like watching safety for practice. We also have scenarios for our show crew in case an incident happens so that we can have a quick recovery."