Cirque du Soleil artist injured after 'jumping from barge' during 'O' performance at Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Cirque du Soleil performing artist was injured on Wednesday night during a performance of "O" at the Bellagio, a spokesperson confirmed.

According to a statement, the artist was part of the Barge act and was injured diving off the floating barge platform during the 9:30 performance.

"In accordance with our emergency response protocols, we stopped the show to allow the emergency intervention team of 'O' to safely bring the artist backstage where they were immediately taken in good care by the medical team," Ann Paladie, a spokesperson for Cirque du Soleil told Channel 13.

The artist will continue to be monitored by the "O" medical and coaching teams to determine when they may return to their activities.