Circular saw accident leads to Las Vegas Strip construction worker's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An accident involving an electric circular saw led to a construction worker's death, according to Las Vegas police.

A police report states that on Sept. 23, 37-year-old Tizoc Antonio was a new metal worker who was assigned to work on the Formula 1 grandstands at the Bellagio fountains.

Investigators said Antonio was working on the ground level of the grandstands on the North side of the fountains. He was using an electric circular saw and was attempting to make a cut. However, police said as he cut, Antonio hit a vertical piece of metal, which caused the saw to bounce off of it and hit Antonio in the neck.

The report states several witnesses confirmed what happened and that Antonio had a deep laceration into the right side of his neck, which was bleeding profusely. Nearby workers tried to apply pressure to the wound to stop the bleeding but Antonio lost consciousness.

When he lost consciousness, workers checked for a pulse. The report states they couldn't find one and began chest compressions.

Antonio was taken to University Medical Center at 6:02 a.m. in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 12:24 p.m.

Police said their investigation revealed this was an accident and there were no signs of foul play or neglect. OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is also looking into the incident.