Man dies from 'major laceration to neck' while working on Bellagio Fountains, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A male worker has died after sustaining a major injury to his neck while working on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Bellagio Fountains in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. in reference to an injured worker.

Officers say they located a male subject who "sustained a major laceration to the neck" while working.

The man was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was later pronounced deceased.

LVMPD says since this is a workplace incident, OSHA will be investigating.