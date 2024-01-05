Circular $40 million pedestrian bridge could be in the works at Sahara, Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Keep walking — that is the message to people using the pedestrian bridges across the Las Vegas Strip.

This week, Clark County commissioners passed a law making it illegal to stop traffic flow on the bridges.

As the debate over these bridges heats up, another unique bridge could be in the works on the north end of the Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara.

New pedestrian bridge planned at Sahara and Las Vegas Blvd.

It is not a short walk from downtown to the Strip.

KTNV's Joe Moeller caught up with Steven Winner from Philadelphia while at Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard. He says it would be much smoother and more accessible without waiting so long at lights.

That could be changing.

A unique circular walking bridge could be put at the intersection. The design aims to help folks get around in a circle without stops.

In December, the City of Las Vegas awarded Innova Technologies a contract for structural review of the 40 million dollar project.

"It is a joint project. The city is taking the lead on it," said Tick Segerblom, county commissioner.

Segerblom says the county and RTC partnered with the city on the project as half of it is in the county, and half is within city limits.

"What will it improve for the area and businesses too?" Moeller asked.

"It is going to improve the connectivity, the ability to walk from downtown to the Strip and back," Segerblom said. "But mainly stop people from walking back and forth. It is going to speed up traffic."

The busy intersection has seen its fair share of accidents. According to the city, between 2009 and 2018, there were nearly 600 crashes. Two were fatal.

"It is so dangerous," said Tamiko Fefee from Chicago. "Having a bridge right here would be so much safer."

She thinks it's about safety and convenience for tourists like her.

"Because we don't have to worry about traffic lights," she said. "We don't have to worry about the cars going past or stopping. We can just keep going."

A city spokesperson tells KTNV that once the city gets the review, a decision will be made on whether or not to pursue funding and bid for the project.

There is no timeline for bidding or a start for the project.