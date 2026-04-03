LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Principal of the Year Colin McNaught, who works at Cimarron-Memorial High School, has been selected by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to be one of three finalists for national high school principal of the year.

I sat down with him to learn more about his professional journey:

Cimarron-Memorial High School principal finalist for national principal of the year

"It's great to have the opportunity to represent Clark County School District, Las Vegas, and Nevada on the national scale and so I'm honored to have that ability to do it and hopefully bring the title to Nevada. That would be really cool," McNaught said.

He's been with the District since 2013, when he was part of Teach for America.

He started at Cimarron as a biology teacher.

He then moved up to the dean of students.

After a short stint at Rancho High School as an assistant principal, he returned to Cimarron in the same position before becoming principal in 2022.

Even with all of his duties as principal, he still finds a way to teach a 9th-grade biology class.

"I believe in students first. I make decisions that are best for students first, and we figure out how to make it work for the adults," he said.

He'll find out mid-April at a gala in Washington, D.C., if he'll bring the national title back to Las Vegas.

"There's a lot of good work happening across the country, and I'm just honored to be in the final three. I think it's fantastic," he said.

I'll keep up with McNaught's story, and if there's anything else concerning education in the valley you want me to look into, you can reach out to me at Justin.Hinton@KTNV.com or by clicking on the banner below: