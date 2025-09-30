MT. CHARLESTON (KTNV) — Chispa means “spark” in Spanish.

It's a word full of energy, about igniting something in the outdoors, in the community and in the heart.

On a crisp Sunday morning in late September outside Cathedral Rock, dozens gathered under towering pine trees to rekindle that spark for Sol y Soul, an event hosted in part by Chispa Nevada.

Chispa Nevada rekindles ‘spark’ for the environment during Latino Conservation Week

“I’m glad that we are with Chispa Nevada. They fight for the environment, they fight for low-income families,” said Tollis Hill, a member of the organization.

Chispa Nevada began nearly a decade ago in Las Vegas as a grassroots conservation group, giving the local Latino community access to nature and a seat at the table on environmental decisions.

“This is the only planet we have,” said longtime volunteer Maria Prendice, who said the work connects her to her roots and her value of environmental stewardship.

“The nature we have here connects me to my country, you know, so it’s important to keep helping out,” she said.

“I’ve been so long in this, and I have seen a lot of improvements, and we’re working hard,” said fellow volunteer Ivon Meneses.

For Meneses, the fight turned personal when family health issues led her to join Chispa Nevada.

“My child had asthma, that’s when I got involved. I wanna help, you know, to make some changes for this climate change and air pollution,” she said.

Her involvement led her to help launch Clean Buses for Healthy Niños, a program promoting electric buses in Clark County.

“There are four buses right now circulating around Las Vegas. We feel so proud because we see the first time when we went to see the first bus. I felt like something I cannot describe,” she said.

From buses to hiking, to speaking out on extreme heat, air quality and climate policy, Chispa Nevada stays focused on one mission: what is left behind for future generations.

“We need to leave a cleaner world for our kids,” Meneses said.

Together, the organization engages, elevates and builds the power of Latino and low-income communities in Southern Nevada, using their collective spark to fight for environmental justice.

“They’re like family, really. And they really care," Prendice said.

And for Chispa Nevada, it’s just as much about being together one step, and one hike at a time.

————

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."