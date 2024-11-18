Checking in on the progress of the new West Las Vegas Library

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We first told you about the new West Las Vegas Library back in December 2023. Earlier this year, construction began with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Since then, progress has been moving swiftly with the newest milestone in the library's construction. On Nov. 13, construction crews added the last steel beam during a topping-off ceremony.

So far, construction crews said they have completed about 36% of the library. The community can expect an opening of the newest 5.2-acre site in the Historic Westside by Spring 2026.

It's not just a place for books

John Vino with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District said the facilities will have new programming in addition to multimedia and event centers, creation labs, a storytelling space, and much more.

"It's our new 21st-century library," Vino said. "Our current West Las Vegas Library has been undersized for quite a while. We've been looking for an opportunity to expand that library into this community. It has been an underserved community."

Principal Melvin Green of KME Architects, the group at the helm of the project's construction, said the new library will mean a lot for the community and provide a lot of necessary resources.

"Workforce learning, a very good library for the kids to attend, as well as some of the amenities...media rooms, a storytelling area, and an outdoor area for market festivals, farmers markets, you name it," Green said.

