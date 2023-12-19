West Las Vegas Library groundbreaking set for early 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Library officials are getting ready to break ground on a new location in the Historic Westside.

According to Kelvin Watson, the Executive Director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, it will be located at 1861 North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

KME Architects

"It's around the corner from our library at West Lake Mead Boulevard," Watson said. "The original West Las Vegas library was opened as a colorful storefront on D Street in 1973, where it served the public until our current location opened in 1989."

According to Watson, the new library will be a two-story building and cover 40,950 square feet.

"That's more than doubling the current library's available space," Watson said. "There will be spaces for employment readiness and small business development and digital literacy as well as separate computer labs for adults and children. We'll also be providing free WiFi access, English language instruction, cultural performances, and community gatherings."

The original groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for Dec. 11. However, library district officials decided to postpone the ceremony due to the mass shooting at UNLV. The new groundbreaking ceremony has been rescheduled for early 2024. An exact date hasn't been announced, as of Tuesday morning. Watson did tell county commissioners that construction on the new building is set to begin in March.