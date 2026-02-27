Check it out: Blood moon lunar eclipse to be visble over Las Vegas valley

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We will be treated to a rare celestial sight early next week here in the Las Vegas valley.

Overnight Monday, technically early Tuesday morning, a "blood moon" total lunar eclipse will be visible in Las Vegas.

What makes it a blood moon? The full moon will pass through Earth's shadow from 3 a.m. through 4 a.m., giving the moon a red hue.

We will be able to see this looking to the southwest, and we are forecasting a clear sky, with temperatures in the mid-50s and northwest breezes around 5-15 mph.

If you don't think you'll be able to see the sky for that specific hour on March 3, the partial eclipse will begin as early as 2 a.m. and last through 5 a.m., giving those late-night owls or early morning risers a chance to see it.

