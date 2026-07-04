LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — America is marking its 250th birthday this Fourth of July weekend, and millions of people are hitting the road to celebrate.

AAA expects more than 72 million travelers for the holiday, with more than 61 million of those traveling by car.

Drivers in Southern Nevada are finding some relief at the pump as they gas up for the long weekend. A gallon of gas in Nevada now costs around $4.61 — a 51-cent drop from just one month ago.

WATCH | Cheaper gas prices fuel Fourth of July travel plans in Southern Nevada

Cheaper gas prices fuel Fourth of July travel plans in Southern Nevada

"Makes me feel a lot more comfortable about getting gas, just feeling like it's going to keep going down. This isn't my usual gas station. The one I go to is down in North Las Vegas. It's $4.39 and that's where I usually get a full tank and I'm good to go."

While gas prices are still the highest they have been in 4 years, prices have been trending downward since late May.

Crude oil prices have fallen to their lowest levels in months, and the national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.83.

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Nevada remains one of the most expensive markets in the nation. Hawaii and California top that list, with prices well over $5 a gallon.

One traveler making the drive from Long Beach, California, noted that traffic was heavy but that gas prices were actually a little cheaper than in California.

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Droves of visitors are expected to make their way to the Las Vegas Valley over the holiday weekend. A large portion of those visitors historically come from Southern California. One visitor said they planned to spend the Fourth of July weekend at a resort off the Strip.

Despite elevated prices, millions of drivers are continuing to fill up their tanks as the holiday weekend gets underway.

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