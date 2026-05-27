LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dennis Lello reached out to Channel 13 for help after getting stuck with his home warranty company.

He signed onto a six-year policy and paid more than $2500 up front in 2024 with First Premier Home Warranty.

Lello remembered thinking, “their warranty seemed very good.”

It wasn’t long before he needed it for an HVAC issue with one of his units at his house in November 2024. The claim was filed, and the company sent out a contracted repair crew.

There was an issue with the diagnosis of the problem, but within two weeks, the issue was sorted out and First Premier sent him a check for $400.

Then in December 2025, his other HVAC unit went on the fritz.

This time, he filed another claim and was also dealing with a misdiagnosis after a repair crew sent by First Premier came out. He was told he’d get a check, just like with his last claim. As of Channel 13’s first chat with Dennis earlier this month, he was still waiting.

WATCH | Mary Kielar speaks with Lello after he finally received the money he's been waiting for:

Channel 13 helps get results for Las Vegas senior stuck waiting for home warranty check

“I had talked to several people at their call center," Lello recalled. "I’ve actually [written] down the name of the three people that I called, and each of them assured me that the check would be sent."

Channel 13 reached out to First Premier twice via email on his behalf and got no response.

Dennis then shared that he ended up getting a check dated May 13, 2026, in the mail this past Saturday.

“I think it was great that you were able to ruffle some feathers for me to get what I got,” he said to Channel 13.

For him, it was never about getting the money. It was about the principle of being good to customers like him.

“I don’t think that something like that should be able to operate in this state and take advantage of people that are senior citizens or something. Because that’s exactly what they’re doing," he said.

Lello said he’s considering his options and whether he’ll continue with this policy. But he’s asking everyone out there to be careful and check out the home warranty company they might be considering for a policy.