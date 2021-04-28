CES sets January dates for tradeshow's Las Vegas return in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Consumer Technology Association has announced CES 2022 is indeed returning to Las Vegas.

CTA says following a successful all-digital CES 2021, it will be bringing the tech industry tradeshow back to in-person while keeping digital elements -- giving a global audience access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most influential leaders and industry advocates.

PREVIOUS: CES 2021 going digital amid global pandemic

CES will head back to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022, with media days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022, according to a press release on the event.

About 1,000 companies have reportedly committed to showcasing their most innovative technologies in Las Vegas with companies continuing to sign up.

"We're thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation."

Attendees can expect to see global brands including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Sony.

Companies including Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge and Sierra Space are planning to make a Las Vegas debut in 2022.

Eureka Park will return with startups representing countries around the world, including large delegations from France, Italy, the Netherlands and South Korea.

"Our customers are enthusiastic about returning to a live event in Las Vegas," said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, CTA. "Global brands and startups have shared that plans are already well underway and are committed to sharing the magic of an in-person CES with even more people from around the world."

Digital audiences will experience the spirit of the live event in Las Vegas with a CES anchor desk, which debuted in 2021. An event spokesperson says it will connect the digital audience with exhibitors, conference sessions, keynotes and product announcements from the live event.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas feels the economic impact of CES 2021 going virtual

New content is also expected to be added once CES departs Las Vegas, enabling attendees and exhibitors to continue connecting and exploring.

CTA says it will be reviewing guidelines for coronavirus safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state and local guidelines.

The association says it will be following applicable federal, state and local laws, adapting CES plans accordingly and sharing updates with its audiences.