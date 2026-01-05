CES kicks off in Las Vegas, bringing thousands of visitors during tourism slump

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's called the "Super Bowl of Tech," and it's taking over the Las Vegas Convention Center starting Tuesday, Jan. 6.

CES, which welcomed more than 100,000 attendees last year, comes during what's being considered a tourism slump in the Valley.

The event also comes just in time for the Las Vegas Convention Center's latest $600 million renovation that started back in 2023. The renovation features a redesigned central hall atrium, upgraded technology, and a climate-controlled concourse connecting halls. CES will be the first trade show to be held in the renovated facility.

MGM Resorts leaders say hosting CES highlights the importance of Las Vegas as a global hub for innovation and in-person business.

“Las Vegas is so incredibly proud to have CES back, what is considered to be one of the most powerful and largest tech events," said Stephanie Glazer, Chief Sales Officer for MGM Resorts. "For MGM Resorts to be at the center of it with rooms, events, meetings, and to have so many technology companies unveiling and innovating — it really just shows what the power of face-to-face meetings does for businesses and people.”

The convention could bring a boost for tourism and hotel business, something that is needed as we've seen tourism numbers drop over the past year.

While the Gaming Control Board showed a more than 10% increase for downtown Las Vegas casinos in November, Strip casinos saw a 0.5% decrease.

The LVCVA reported a little over 34 million visitors in November, still down more than 7% from November of 2024. Harry Reid saw a drop in passengers for the 10th straight month as well.

However, big crowds at Christmas and New Year's are showing some signs of life for Las Vegas. Officials say we should know how much the holiday travel period affected tourism numbers later this month.

CES is taking place from Tuesday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 9. For more information, you can visit CES' website here.