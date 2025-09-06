Celebrate Grandparents Day with free weekend events in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calling all grandparents!

September 7 is Grandparents Day, with Grandparents Appreciation Month running throughout September — and there's two events you can enjoy this Saturday, September 6, to help you celebrate together.

Love Across Generations

Love Across Generations is a free and fun event for grandparents and their families to "celebrate together, create lasting bonds, and discover ways to improve their health and wellness," organizers shared.

Here's the itinerary organizers said participants can look forward to on Saturday:



Brunch

Crafts

Fitness demos

Live entertainment

Family-friendly games

Attendees can also receive "health resources, wellness, and social service information" from local organizations on-site, according to organizers.

Clark County

Clark County's website states that grandparents must be 50 or older and enrolled with a child ages 0-17 to attend. Attendance is free with registration, and you call the Whitney Recreation Center at 702-455-7576 for more information.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Whitney Community Center, located at 5712 Missouri Avenue.

Grandparents Day Celebration

Hosted by Commissioner Michael Naft, this Grandparents Day Celebration promises fun for the family by "[celebrating] the generations" through indoor and outdoor activities, organizers said.

Clark County

Here's the itinerary organizers said participants can look forward to on Saturday:



Free food and refreshments

Live music and dancing

Games and crafts for all ages

Bounce houses for kids

Plant potting activities

This event will take place on Saturday, September 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at West Flamingo Senior Center and West Flamingo Park, located at 6255 West Flamingo Road. No registration required.