CCSDPD's Chief Blackeye to retire, CCSD to launch national search to fill post

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the Clark County School District announced that CCSDPD's Chief Henry "Mike" Blackeye made plans to retire after the 2025-2026 school year concludes.

Chief Blackeye has served with CCSDPD for over 23 years, initially beginning his career with the department in 2003.

“It has been an honor to serve as the Chief of Police for the Clark County School District. I never would have imagined, when my tribe hired me as a Tribal Police Officer on the Duckwater Shoshone Indian Reservation in 1992, that I would end my career in Las Vegas, Nevada. I’m truly grateful to work alongside such amazing officers and support staff who deserve all the credit for the Department's accomplishments and improvements in school safety. I look forward to watching the Department progress in the future, and I’m confident they are prepared to excel in their mission to protect our students and staff. Finally, I want to thank Superintendent Ebert for the opportunity to spend my final year alongside her and the incredible team she has assembled to make CCSD the Destination District.” — Chief Blackeye



In CCSD's communication with us, Superintendent Jhone Ebert wished Chief Blackeye "the very best on his much-earned retirement."

As for the position Chief Blackeye leaves behind, the District shared that an interim police chief will be named shortly. A national search for possible candidates will also be conducted to fill the post.