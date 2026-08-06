LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is welcoming more than 400 new teachers this school year. Some are bringing years of teaching experience to a new district, or are returning to CCSD after some time away.

Others, like Paige Emerling, are embracing an entirely new career path. She was among the hundreds who attended CCSD's New Teacher Kickoff event at West Career and Technical Academy in Summerlin on July 30.

WATCH | I was there to hear from her and what she's excited for in the new school year:

CCSD welcomes 400+ new teachers — some new to the district, others to the profession

"I just got my license a few months ago and I was able to get a job at a school, so now I'll be teaching my first year," Emerling said.

Emerling didn't always know she wanted to be a teacher, but is sure of it now, as she gets ready to teach 8th grade pre-algebra at J.D. Smith Middle School.

"I was a big math and science enjoyer when I was in school," Emerling said. "And I kind of thought this is what I want to do with my life. And then when I actually starting working in lab, I thought this isn't for me. I think I'd rather be working at the educational level of math and science."

So she said she left her lab job, started tutoring, and found her new calling — educating youth.

"When I'm tutoring and when a student kind of really clicks with something, that's what I love, is when they finally get it," Emerling said.

She said she tutored for 4 years as she embarked on an alternative route to licensure through the iteach program. Now, she's ready to share her love for math with middle school students — even if the subject isn't their favorite.

"I even struggled with math sometimes in school and it was often because of teachers I didn't really click with. So what I want to be able to do is, I want to be a math teacher that even the kids who don't like math feel like they can come to for help," Emerling said.

She said it's okay if students don't share her passion for subject; she just wants to help them learn and succeed. This will certainly be a new challenge, after years of one-on-one tutoring, but she's embracing it.

"As long as I show them that I'm there for them if they need help one-on-one, that I can do that, and that will give me a way to connect to the students even outside of class," she said.

She added, it'll be an educational experience for her, too, as she embarks on a new career journey.

"I'll be kind of learning along with them," she said. "I'm looking forward to many, many years of teaching."

CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert said while this class of new teachers may not be the district's largest, it's mighty.

"Years past, we were in rapid growth within Clark County, and like my class, I talk about, was over 2,000 brand new teachers, but that's not where we're at," Ebert said. "We are stabilizing across our community."

She added, they still have some vacancies, though not as many as in previous years. As of Aug. 4, CCSD's recruiting website showed the district still had about 160 openings for licensed professionals.

Click here to see job openings within CCSD and to apply.

