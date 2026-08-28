CCSD Trustee threatens lawsuit amid calls for her removal after social media post

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A contentious Clark County School Board meeting centered on the conduct of one of its own trustees.

Trustee Lorena Biasotti is facing calls for removal over social media posts and comments a student-led group says target transgender students.

Ice Out Vegas has started a Change.Org petition calling for her removal.

At Thursday night's meeting, Board President Emily Stevens questioned whether Biasotti's conduct violated district policies governing electronic communication and social media.

"It says, trustees will refrain from posting remarks or comments on social media that could reasonably be interpreeted as an infraction of CCSD police 5137: safe and respectful learning environment, discrimination based on race, bullying, or cyberullying; CCSD policy 5138: addressing the rights and needs of students with divers gender identities or expressions; or 5139: anti-racism, equity and inclusion on discrimination based on race, cyberbullying, diverse gender identities or expressions," Stevens said.

From comments made during the meeting, Biasotti mentioned an XX XY shirt she wore during a recent meeting as to what has sparked this conversation.

X.com, @Lorena4Change

"Members of this board may disagree with that belief. Disagreement, however, is not itself a violation of board policy," Biasotti said during the meeting. "I have the right to express my views. I have the right to disagree, and I have the right as a woman and as an elected representative, to advocate for boundaries I believe protect women and children without having that expression automatically characterized as bullying or harmful conduct."

The board then went into a brief recess to consult with legal counsel. When members returned, they emphasized this was not an action item, meaning no vote or formal decision on Biasotti's position was expected.

However, Biasotti addressed the board during public comment and announced she plans to file a lawsuit.