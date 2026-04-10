CCSD students treated after eating cannabis candy at Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple students were treated after ingesting candy that "appeared to contain cannabis".

This happened at Hyde Park Middle School, off of South Valley View Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard, on Friday afternoon.

Principal Gena Reagh sent a letter to parents saying they are conducting an investigation after several students reported "feeling ill upon consuming a candy that appeared to contain cannabis that they brought to campus."

Paramedics responded to campus to provide medical aid and the families of the students involved were notified.

School officials say this appears to be an isolated incident and they are unable to discuss individual student matters due to privacy laws.

They emphasized that drugs and alcohol are not permitted on campus and that students are expected to follow the District's Code of Conduct.

Any parents that have questions or concerns about their child can call the school's main office at 702-799-4260.