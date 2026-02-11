Juvenile arrested after CCSD Police investigated alleged social media threats at Monaco Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CCSD Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with an investigation involving alleged social media threats at Monaco Middle School Tuesday.

In an email sent out to families on Tuesday morning, the principal of Monaco Middle School, Chris Popek, told families that CCSD Police deemed the matter "unsubstantiated."

CCSD is unable to speak on individual student matters but stated that the Clark County School District is "actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence, make threats and violate CCSD Student Code of Conduct."

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org [safevoicenv.org] or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.