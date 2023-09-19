CCSD seeks to dismiss union's anti-SLAPP lawsuit following injunction barring 'sickouts'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Once again, Clark County School District and the teachers union are set to meet in district court on Tuesday morning.

Last week, an injunction was ordered against the Clark County Education Association after a judge found that the recent wave of "mass sickouts" affecting valley schools was "clearly a strike."

Multiple valley schools were forced to cancel or combine classes this month after district officials reported "unexpected numbers of teacher absences. In her ruling, Judge Crystal Eller pointed out how the absences seemed to impact "every corner of the valley."

Tuesday's hearing will focus on the anti-SLAPP lawsuit filed against the district on Aug. 21, after it attempted to sue the union for comments about a potential "work stoppage." Judge Jessica Peterson would later dismiss the district's lawsuit due to a lack of information.

However, during the proceeding, Judge Peterson told both parties that, should the union decide to strike, she would grant the district's injunction. Empowered by last week's ruling, CCSD is hoping to prove they did not inhibit the union's First Amendment rights since the "work stoppages" would eventually come to fruition.

The district argued in a Monday filing that the SLAPP lawsuit filed last month was not "frivolous" as it was acting within its rights to prevent a strike. Nevada state law bars public employees from engaging in strikes or threatening strikes.

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. in Clark County District Court, where Judge Jessica Peterson, who previously denied the injunction, will hear the case again.