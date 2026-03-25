NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spring break is over for the Clark County School District (CCSD), which means that students are back in the classroom; however, the fact that it's happening during this extreme heatwave might worry some local parents.

WATCH| Guy Tannenbaum checks out A/C issue at Cheyenne High School after viewer writes in

CCSD says A/C back online at Cheyenne High School after brief Monday morning outage caused by vandalism

On Tuesday morning, a Cheyenne High School Parent sent us an email telling us their student said the school's air conditioning system was down and there was a lack of running water:

"I am writing as a concerned parent regarding the current conditions at Cheyenne High School, where my child is a student.



My child informed me yesterday that the school’s air conditioning system is not functioning, and there is also a lack of running water. While I understand that the school has attempted to provide temporary solutions — such as distributing bottled water and placing small fans throughout the hallways — these measures do not adequately address the seriousness of the situation.



Students are being required to attend classes despite these conditions. The environment has reportedly become unsanitary, with unpleasant odors throughout the building, raising significant concerns about the health, safety, and overall well-being of both students and staff. These conditions are not conducive to learning and, in my opinion, present a clear habitability issue.



I also understand that this may not be a new problem and could have been ongoing since the previous school year. I have seen documentation and social media posts that reflect the experiences students are currently facing.



It is deeply concerning that students are expected to focus and receive a quality education under such circumstances. I respectfully urge immediate attention and action to resolve these issues. Our students and educators deserve a safe, clean, and functional learning environment."

Channel 13 came out to Cheyenne High School to talk with parents about the situation.

We spoke with more than a dozen parents on Tuesday afternoon — none of them wanted to go on camera, but about half of them said they'd heard about the school's A/C and water issues, adding they were definitely concerned about them especially given our ongoing heatwave.

So, we reached out to CCSD to get more information about what's been going on at Cheyenne High School.

In a statement, CCSD Chief of Facilities Brandon McLaughlin says vandalism over the weekend knocked out the school's A/C system, and Cheyenne staff found out about it when they returned to campus from spring break on Monday.

McLaughlin says CCSD Facilities crews immediately responded and had the HVAC system fixed by 8 a.m. Monday.

As for the water issue, district crews had to temporarily turn off water fountains at Cheyenne due to the vandalism over the weekend while they wait for the results of required tests to the school's water system to come back.

CCSD says Cheyenne staff are handing out water bottles to students in the meantime, adding that all other water systems on campus are operational and there have been no disruptions to the school's instructional schedule.

The full statement from CCSD Chief of Facilities Brandon McLaughlin can be read here:

"On Monday, March 23, 2026, staff at Cheyenne High School discovered vandalism to the school’s HVAC system that appeared to have occurred over the weekend. CCSD Facilities immediately responded and made repairs before 8 a.m., restoring the system to full functionality. During the repairs, staff monitored temperatures to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Due to vandalism, CCSD had to temporarily disable the building's water fountains while awaiting required testing of the school’s water system. The school is providing bottled water for students and staff while awaiting test results. All other water systems on campus are operational.

Thanks to the quick response of school staff, CCSD Facilities, and Martin-Harris Construction, there has been no disruption to the school’s instructional schedule as a result of the repair work."

It's also worth noting that Cheyenne is currently undergoing a "comprehensive campus modernization," which a CCSD spokesperson tells Channel 13 does include improvements to the school's HVAC system.

Even though it seems like the situation at Cheyenne High School is being resolved, it definitely serves as a good reminder that this kind of stuff can — and does — happen to schools around the valley as we see warmer temperatures, which is why it's so important to make sure your kids are ready for the heat when they head to school:

Be sure to send your child to school with plenty of water — a refillable water bottle is always a good idea — and encourage them to drink as much as they can, even if they're not thirsty.

Make sure students are dressed in lightweight and loose-fitting clothing appropriate for the weather, especially if they have anything planned outdoors during the school day, like recess.

Help kids understand the signs and symptoms of heat illnesses, so they can spot them in themselves or their friends and get help from an adult if they need to.



It's only going to get hotter from here as the year rolls on, so make sure to take care of yourself and those around you during this extreme heat!