CCSD pushes against chronic absenteeism, how they plan to fix this issue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CCSD is focusing on creating change one door knock at a time, getting more kids back in the classroom by going out in our community.

“Very successful door knock, lovely young child and she does want to be at school," said CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert.

This is all part of the district's Bright Futures Initiative.

“When kids are not in the classroom, they are behind in their studies, right. So, we are proactively getting out to reach the community, to reach the kids who are not in school," said CCSD Bright Futures Volunteer and CCSD Coordinator for Academic Support and Community Center, Paris Hill.

So, I tagged along Monday as around 400 volunteers like Hill and CCSD employees went door-to-door to help students across our valley in their schooling, Monday and Tuesday.

“We want to let them know that we’re here and that’s the most important piece," said Hill.

The district is specifically trying to tackle its chronic absenteeism issue. That's when a student misses 10% or more of their scheduled school days.

An issue they've been fighting since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The mindset that I not be physically in school was engraved into during the COVID timeframe, so that’s why getting out doing the bright futures walk to make sure parents realize learning really happens when they’re in school," said Ebert. “We want to make sure they’re here, they’re learning. The numbers have dropped, the last four years we’ve seen a 15% drop.”

Ebert says the rate now sits around 23%, however she says some schools are seeing higher rates that that.

She says Vail Pittman Elementary School is one of the school struggling in chronic absenteeism. She says they're hovering around a 29% rate, which she says is similar to several schools.

So to fix this issue, they have this walk, targeting at least 800 families in over a dozen schools both Monday and Tuesday, with the goal of getting their kids back in the classroom.

“At the end of the day I want to let them know, I’m here with CCSD I’m here for you, we are here together," said Hill.

This is the district's second walk this school year. They hope this will spark real change in our community.

"Really trying to ensure that we are, I don’t want to say over-engaged because you’re never really over-engaged, but staying engaged with the community, because that’s so important," said Hill.

While CCSD continues to go out in our community, they're also looking to hear directly from you. They say they'll use your feedback to help create a new strategic plan for the future.

Several in-person and virtual meetings are being held during February to give different communities the chance to make their voices heard.

