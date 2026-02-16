CCSD pilots virtual tutoring program to boost student reading skills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is testing a new approach to help students improve their reading abilities through a partnership with Teach for America, Nevada.

The pilot program, called Ignite, brings virtual tutors directly to students at Laura Dearing Elementary School. Fourth- and fifth-graders work in small groups for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, focusing on reading skills.

"We really see when students have a chance to work in small groups on the skills that they really need, that is able to transform to their reading outcomes," said Aliy Bossert from Teach for America, Nevada.

The program supplements regular classroom instruction with individualized attention.

"Just one person at a school is not enough, unfortunately, for where these kids need to grow," said Jennifer Salazar, the Read by Grade 3 learning strategist who helps monitor the program.

The program has shown early success, with more than 90% of participating students at Laura Dearing Elementary making academic growth halfway through the pilot.

"In the beginning, they were all pretty shy, but now, doesn't matter what tutor group they're in, they are very confident speaking with other adults," Salazar said.

Fourth-grader Olivia has noticed the difference in her own reading skills.

"Some words are hard and then sometimes I get to read them, like they're easy," Olivia said.

The district hopes to expand the program beyond the pilot phase. The program is also available at Matt Kelly Elementary School.

