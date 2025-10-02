CCSD middle school showcases Mexican culture through award-winning mariachi program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can’t talk about Hispanic Heritage Month and not mention mariachi, and for one group of CCSD middle schoolers, it’s a really big deal.

Johnny Gonzalez, the mariachi director at KO Knudson Academy of the Arts, says the school started its mariachi program in 2005 with about 80 students.

It has grown to more than 300.

“We teach the kids to play mariachi music, but we say that’s just a vehicle towards sending a bigger message, which is teaching them how to work hard, teamwork and ultimately how to grow up and be a productive member of society,” he said.

He says mariachi is all about heritage, culture and tradition.

“I don’t know how to explain it other than that,” he said.

It’s that heritage, culture and tradition that has his students excited.

“It’s a part of my culture, the Mexican culture. It’s a really beautiful type of music that you can express your feelings or emotions,” said Fabian Hernandez.

The 8th-grade, vihuela player is one of about 20 students in Los Pumas, the advanced players of mariachi music at the school.

Last year, Los Pumas was crowned Middle School Mariachi Group National Champion at the 30th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in San Antonio, Texas.

“We made history for the first Vegas school to ever win that competition,” Hernandez said.

“We've been fortunate. We've had a lot of success, especially in recent years, but a lot of that is credited to the community,” Gonzalez said.

The school also has a folklorico program, which started about 10 years ago.

“When I first came here, I was just going to do dance and art, but my mom was like, ‘Hey, there's a folk program. Do you want to join?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, I would like to try something new,’ and when I joined it, I was like folk is so much fun, so I kept doing it for my three years,” said Yoanelie Bazua.

The two groups often perform together, showcasing Mexican culture.

The school is holding a mariachi fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 10, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. inside the school’s gym.