CCSD identifies 1,200+ 'surplus' employees for upcoming school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Citing rising costs and declining student enrollment, the Clark County School District says it has roughly 1,200 more employees than it needs for the upcoming school year.

The district announced its staffing surplus in an email to all employees on Tuesday that was shared with Channel 13.

According to the district, the excess of staffing means CCSD will place hundreds of staff members on surplus status, meaning they will be "unassigned" from their current school or department's budget for the 2026-27 school year.

"No employees are losing their positions in the current 2025-2026 school year," district officials stated.

By the numbers, CCSD states it has identified an excess of 682 licensed employees, 500 support professionals and 64 administrators.

As of Tuesday, the district lists 585 vacancies for 284 licensed employees, 281 support professionals and 30 administrators.

CCSD CCSD provided this table listing the number of surplus employees, the number of vacancies, and the number of employees who separated from the district in 2024-25.

"Following a period of record-breaking recruitment and hiring, Human Resources is now managing a new challenge: a number of staff identified for surplus due to increases in costs and a decrease in student enrollment," district officials stated. "We recognize the uncertainty this situation creates for employees and school leaders."

Surplussed employees should have already been notified, and they will have the option to seek new positions within CCSD, according to district officials. CCSD is also offering coaching and other resources to "support employees' continued professional growth."

"This approach balances our responsibility to manage District resources responsibly with our obligations to employees and to maintaining trust and transparency in the process," officials stated. "We will continue to keep all CCSD employees informed of any material developments."