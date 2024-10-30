CCSD could select replacement trustee for District B during Wednesday meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees could select a new trustee to serve and represent the community in District B during a special school board meeting Wednesday.

Board members will interview the 10 applicants looking to fill former Trustee Katie Williams' seat, which has been vacant since September 11.

Williams stepped down after the Clark County District Attorney's office found she didn't live in the valley.

According to state law, trustees must live in the community they represent.

DA Steve Wolfson told Channel 13 that police obtained an abundance of evidence to prove Williams' current legal residence is in Nebraska.

"We feel very strongly she's moved there, has established employment there and has a child there," said Wolfson. "Under the law and under the criteria that we're to look to, we believe she no longer resides in her district."

Williams claimed the DA's office is "wrong on the law," and said that she is and has been a resident of Nevada.

"That's a joke, right? It really doesn't make sense to me why someone would want to take a position when they don't live in the area. I understand that maybe you might have an attachment to the area, but you are not really able to fully do your job if you are not immersed in the community," said a CCSD parent.

While the candidate selected to fill Williams' seat will only serve for roughly two months, they will have a critical role in any decision-making during the remaining school board meetings. The new trustee will likely help break any 3-3 votes on the board.

According to the documents posted on the CCSD website, at least eight out of the 10 candidates who applied for the job are involved in education in some capacity.

Channel 13 spoke with a parent in District B about what they would like in the next leader.

"Definitely, honesty. Living in the area would be phenomenal. Probably the capability of stepping out of the box and maybe opening up questions for new things, new processes, programs, being able to go out to maybe other school systems and seeing what they do that might be a little bit better and introducing that into the local area," said the parent.

The meeting will be held inside CCSD's education center at 9:30 in the morning.

To learn more about the applicants, click here.